Twenty-one IPS officer trainees of the 78th Regular Recruit (RR) batch interacted with the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, and senior police officials at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Imphal on November 6.

The interaction programme was held at the PHQ Conference Hall as part of the trainees’ institutional attachment with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur from November 2 to 6.

During the interaction, discussions focused on various aspects of policing in Manipur, including the prevailing law and order situation, security challenges, intelligence gathering and coordination among different security agencies and stakeholders.

The programme provided an opportunity for the officer trainees to gain insights into the policing landscape and security-related challenges in the state.