21 IPS officer trainees of 78th RR batch interact with DGP, senior Manipur police officials
Twenty-one IPS trainees met Manipur's DGP and senior police officials in Imphal. The interaction offered field insights into law and order, intelligence and inter-agency coordination.
- Interaction was held at Police Headquarters in Imphal on November 6
- Programme formed part of institutional attachment from November 2 to 6
- Discussions covered the prevailing law and order situation across the state
Twenty-one IPS officer trainees of the 78th Regular Recruit (RR) batch interacted with the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, and senior police officials at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Imphal on November 6.
The interaction programme was held at the PHQ Conference Hall as part of the trainees’ institutional attachment with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur from November 2 to 6.
During the interaction, discussions focused on various aspects of policing in Manipur, including the prevailing law and order situation, security challenges, intelligence gathering and coordination among different security agencies and stakeholders.
The programme provided an opportunity for the officer trainees to gain insights into the policing landscape and security-related challenges in the state.
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