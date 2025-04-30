A group of 21 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Manipur have submitted a joint memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the reinstatement of an elected government in the violence-hit state.

The representation, submitted to the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Home Minister's Office in New Delhi, comes at a time when Manipur remains under President's Rule, imposed on February 13, 2025. While the MLAs acknowledged that the people initially welcomed the President's Rule with hopes for peace and restoration, they expressed concern over the continuing unrest and the lack of visible progress in returning normalcy to the state.

The memorandum cited rising apprehension among citizens over recurring violence and highlighted the growing public demand for an elected government. “Many civil society organisations have come out openly against the imposition of President's Rule and are demanding the installation of a popular government. Public rallies and street corner meetings have intensified, with blame directed at ruling MLAs for failing to stake claim to form a government,” the representation stated.

The MLAs assured the Centre that, if reinstated, they are committed to working with full dedication and devotion to restore peace and stability in Manipur.

The memorandum bears the signatures of MLAs from diverse constituencies, including Lourembam Rameshwor (Keirao), Paonam Brojen (Wangjing-Tentha), Kh Raghumani (Uripok), T Robindro (Thanga), Dr Y Radheshyam (Hiyanglam), Md Ashab Uddin (Jiribam), Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong), Th Radheshyam (Heirok), Nishikant Sapam (Keishamthong), S Rajen (Lamsang), Kh Loken (Wangoi), J Kumo Sha (Karong), Sheikh Noorul Hassan (Kshetrigao), Kongkham Robindro (Mayang Imphal), Yumnam Khemchand (Singjamei), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei), K Leishiyo (Phungyar), Kh Joykisan (Thangmeiband), S Kebi (Naoriya Pakhanglakpa), L Losii Dikho (Mao), and Ram Muivah (Ukhrul).

With the situation in Manipur remaining fragile, the appeal from these 21 MLAs signals mounting political pressure for a transition back to democratic governance.