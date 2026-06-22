21 recovering drug users honoured for achieving self-reliance in Manipur

Twenty-one individuals recovering from drug addiction were felicitated at a programme in Imphal on Sunday, June 22, in recognition of their efforts to rebuild their lives and become self-reliant.

The event, held at JN Dance Academy, was organised by the Mamta Health Institute for Mother and Child (MAMTA-HIMC) in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department. Representatives of several organisations working in the field of drug rehabilitation and harm reduction, including Community Allegiance for Drug Use and Appropriate Practice (CADAP), Vision of Hope, Spiritual Harbour, Awakening Foundation, Anouba Itinfam, Time to Change and Yaipokpa, participated in the programme.

The individuals honoured at the event were recognised for overcoming addiction, reintegrating into society and establishing sustainable livelihoods, organisers said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, CADAP representative Takhellambam Rajiv Singh said Manipur continues to face challenges arising from substance abuse and stressed the need to treat drug addiction as a public health issue requiring sustained treatment and rehabilitation.

He said recovery extends beyond overcoming dependence on drugs and includes helping individuals rebuild their lives through livelihood opportunities and social support.

Singh noted that recovering drug users often face stigma and a lack of trust from society and, in some cases, from their own families, making them vulnerable to relapse. Unemployment, he said, remains one of the key factors contributing to the problem.

He urged the government to incorporate livelihood-generation and employment support measures into its drug policy framework, describing the post-recovery phase as a critical period that requires continued assistance.

Officials from the Social Welfare, Veterinary and Horticulture departments, among others, attended the programme.