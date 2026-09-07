23 houses burnt in May 7 attack on Manipur border villages, police probing case: Minister Govindas Konthoujam informs assembly

The Manipur Police are investigating an attack by armed militants on three border villages in Kamjong district near the Myanmar border, State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam informed the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Monday, September 7.

The attack took place on May 7 in Z Choro, Namlee and Wanglee villages, which are located close to the international border with Myanmar. According to the Home Minister, one person was injured and 23 houses were burnt during the attack.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh, Konthoujam said the state government had assessed the damage caused in the affected villages, with the total estimated loss exceeding Rs 5 crore.

He said reconstruction of the damaged houses had already begun.

The Home Minister said he, along with some MLAs, had visited the affected border villages soon after the incident and provided relief materials. He also highlighted the remote location of the villages and said adequate security arrangements had since been put in place in the area.

On whether the Myanmar-based rebel group KNF(B) was involved in the attack and arson, Konthoujam said the investigation was still underway. He said it would be premature to attribute the attack to the group before the investigation was completed.

The government’s response came amid concerns over security in villages located along Manipur’s international border with Myanmar. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those responsible