24-hour bandh partially shuts down Imphal valley as groups boycott Sangai Festival

A 24-hour bandh opposing a tourism festival in strife-torn Manipur partially affected normal life in the Imphal valley districts on Wednesday.

Several markets, business establishments and educational institutes remained closed, and only a handful of vehicles were seen plying on the roads in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

Government offices also recorded low attendance, they added.

The bandh was called by the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (MC Progressive) from 12 am on Wednesday to protest against the organisation of the Sangai tourism festival without resolving the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state. Internally displaced people (IDPs) and several civil society organisations also boycotted the event, arguing that this was not the right time to hold such a festival when people are still suffering the consequences of the ethnic violence.

However, the government maintained that the tourism festival is crucial for the state’s economic acceleration.

During the bandh, no untoward incident was reported, officials said, adding that security measures had been intensified across Imphal, particularly at the festival venue, in view of the general strike and boycott call.

“There have been musical concerts and local entertainment programmes across the Imphal valley this year. Thousands from the valley had participated in the Shirui festival held in Ukhrul earlier this year. There was no boycott. Unfortunately, an important festival like Sangai, which seeks to promote tourism and revive economic growth through local entrepreneurs in the state, has been boycotted,” an official said.

The Sangai festival, scheduled to begin on November 21, will be held after a gap of two years, with preparations underway at Hapta Kangjeibung, the main venue. The event had been suspended since 2023 following the outbreak of ethnic violence.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel appealed to people to participate in the festival, stating that while relief and rehabilitation of IDPs is the state government’s top priority, holding the Sangai festival is equally important for economic acceleration and for providing market linkages to local artisans, entrepreneurs, craftsmen and farmers, thereby boosting trade and investment.