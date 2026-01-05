24-hour total shutdown across Manipur called to protest Bishnupur bomb attack

Several civil society and student organisations, including the Indigenous People Organisation Manipur (IPOM), the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Yelhoumee Kanba Lup, and other like-minded groups, have jointly called for a 24-hour total shutdown across Manipur beginning from midnight, condemning the bomb attack in Bishnupur district earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference, IPOM president Devadutta Yumnam strongly criticised what he described as repeated attacks by armed Kuki militants in the peripheral and foothill areas of the state. He alleged that such incidents were aimed at creating instability and prolonging President’s Rule in Manipur by creating a situation of fear and violence.

Yumnam expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which both the Union government and the Manipur administration under President’s Rule have been handling the situation. He claimed that arms collected from Meitei village defence groups were taken on the assurance that security forces would safeguard them. However, despite this, peripheral areas continue to remain unsafe as armed Kuki groups allegedly continue to launch attacks, while no effective action has been taken against them.

Referring to a recent incident at Phougakchao Ikhai, Yumnam recalled that armed attackers allegedly used bombs and firearms when internally displaced persons attempted to resettle. He said no visible action was taken to apprehend those responsible, questioning the effectiveness of deploying central forces if they fail to protect civilians and maintain peace in vulnerable areas.

He stated that the Meitei community seeks lasting peace and that internally displaced persons want to return home and resume normal life. However, he alleged that certain groups were attempting to prolong the violence to prevent the return of a popularly elected government in the state.

Condemning the Bishnupur attack and what he termed the inaction of both the state and central governments, the organisations announced that a total shutdown will be observed throughout Manipur for 24 hours starting from midnight.