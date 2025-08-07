2,412 persons verified in Manipur ILP drive; 170 without permits, 134 held with expired passes

In a special drive aimed at detecting illegal immigrants and foreign nationals without valid documentation, the Manipur Police has so far verified 2,412 individuals across various routes and market areas in Senapati district.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, 170 individuals were found without Inner Line Permit (ILP) passes, while 134 were carrying expired ILP documents. All defaulters were immediately taken to the Mao Gate ILP counter, where they were required to obtain the necessary permits before being allowed to proceed.

The drive, which began last week, was conducted under the supervision of the Senapati District Police Task Force, focusing on areas along National Highway-2, Maram-Peren road, Tadubi-Tolloi road, and other inter-village roads under all police station jurisdictions in the district.



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Police confirmed that no illegal immigrants have been detected during the course of the operation so far. However, officials stated that strict checks continue at all border entry points, and the special drive will be intensified in the coming days to ensure full compliance with ILP regulations.

The Inner Line Permit is a mandatory travel document for non-residents entering Manipur and several other northeastern states, aimed at protecting indigenous communities.