26-year-old woman found dead in Manipur's Wangoi; family alleges murder

A 26-year-old married woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Wangoi on December 27 morning, triggering tension in the area and allegations of murder from her family.

The woman has been identified as Khaidem Chaoba Devi, wife of Nareshwor of Wangoi Mamang Khaidem. She was reportedly missing since December 26. Her lifeless body was discovered the next day under mysterious circumstances inside the Ibudhou Pakhangba compound at Thiyam Leishangkhong, under Wangoi police station in Imphal West district.

Following the discovery, the deceased woman’s family accused her husband and others of being involved in her death. The allegations led to public outrage in the area, with angry locals and family members of the deceased allegedly vandalising the husband’s house.

Police personnel from Wangoi police station intervened to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation.

Police officials said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and to examine the allegations raised by her family. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has also been called in to conduct a detailed forensic examination and collect evidence from the scene. Further action will be taken based on the findings, police added.