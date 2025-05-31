Incessant rainfall triggered by a depression over Northern Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya has led to widespread flooding and landslides across Manipur since May 28, severely impacting the valley regions, especially Imphal East.

As per the latest report issued by the Directorate of Relief and Disaster Management, 277 people have been evacuated so far from submerged localities.

The rescue efforts are being spearheaded by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Manipur Fire Services, and the Army, who have deployed boats and personnel in the worst-affected areas.

Flood-Affected Areas and Damage Report, Key inundated areas in the valley include:

Maiba Khul

Khurai Heikrumakhong

Sanjenthong

Kontha Ahallup



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New Checkon

Koirengei

Mahabali near Thumbu Thong

In the hill districts, River Colony, Makhrelui village, Viewland, Vakho, and Karong in Senapati district have also been affected by floods. Landslides have been reported in Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Noney, and Pherzawl districts. Location-specific updates from these regions are awaited.

Damage has been reported to agricultural and horticultural crops, as well as critical infrastructure including houses, bridges, roads (IVR), power poles, schools, and community halls.

Relief and Response Measures

Authorities have activated a multi-agency response mechanism with the following steps already undertaken:

Public Advisory Notices were issued on May 30 by respective districts urging residents to remain alert and follow government instructions.

Incident Response Teams (IRT) have been activated at both state and district levels.

The Relief & Disaster Management Department is coordinating with all line departments.

24x7 control rooms and helpline numbers have been set up in all districts.

An NDRF team of 29 personnel with 4 boats has been deployed.

Two SDRF teams (20 personnel total), with additional backup and 2 boats, are on standby and deployed in affected areas.

Manipur Fire Services deployed 47 personnel and 3 boats for search and rescue (SAR) operations.

State police and Water Resources Department are operating round-the-clock helplines.

Boats from multiple agencies have been used to evacuate victims.

Heavy machinery like excavators is being used to prevent breaches and clear landslide debris.

Eight relief camps/shelters (4 in Imphal West, 3 in Imphal East, 1 in Senapati) have been set up, providing shelter and aid to around 800 victims.

Medical care is being provided by the Health Department, and safe drinking water is being supplied by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

The situation remains dynamic, with more rain predicted in the coming days. Authorities have urged citizens to stay vigilant and report emergencies to the district control rooms. The State Government has assured continued efforts to minimize damage and provide relief to affected communities.