In an early morning search operation, Karbi Anglong police seized 1 kg of Morphine and 2 kg of Crystal in Dilai Tiniali and arrested three drug peddlers.

The narcotics were cunningly concealed by the smugglers inside the vehicle's (SK 03 P 1143) gearbox. The car also contained 1.383 grammes of heroin in addition to morphine and crystal.

The three drug dealers arrested have been identified as Rajesh Lakandri, Kumar Gajimer and Tangambou Marianmai. All three are from Imphal, Manipur.

The anti-drug operation was led by Bokajan SDPO John Das and assisted by OC Lutfur Rahman of Dilai police station, SI (EB) Dipak Lahon, C20 CRPF camp Bokajan, APRG camp Bokajan and PS personnel.

The drugs were seized with a market value of more than Rs 10 crore, police sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that the vehicle carries a sticker of NHIDCL along with the name plate of ''On Duty Tul Govt of Sikkim Enterprise''. The consignment was on its way supposedly to be delivered in Siliguri.