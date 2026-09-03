306 killed, 49 remain missing in Manipur violence since May 2023: Home minister

At least 306 people have been killed, and 49 remain missing in the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam told the state assembly on September 3.

Konthoujam provided the figures in response to a question from BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh on the second day of the ongoing assembly session. He said the figures were recorded up to August 31, 2026.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities began on May 3, 2023, following a Tribal Solidarity March held in Manipur's hill districts. The march was organised to oppose the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community.

Meiteis make up around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and are concentrated largely in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, including the Nagas and Kukis, account for about 40 per cent of the population and predominantly live in the hill districts.

The prolonged conflict also led to a change in the state's political administration. President's rule was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the BJP-led government headed by N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 amid the continuing ethnic unrest.

Manipur's 60-member assembly, whose term runs until 2027, was placed under suspended animation following the imposition of President's rule.

President's rule was revoked on February 4, 2026, paving the way for the formation of a new government led by BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh as chief minister.