In Manipur, 31 cadres of different valley underground organization - 17 KCP(PWG), 4 UNLF, 6 PREPAK, 3 KYKL and 1 PREPAK (VC) on November 16 laid down their arms and ammunition before the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at a Homecoming Ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles, Imphal.

The surrendered weapons include M16 rifles , AK56 rifles, .22 rifle, double barrel gun, 9mm pistols and ammunitions.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh congratulated the cadres on their voluntary homecoming to the mainstream stating that cadres have now faith in the Indian Constitution.

Earlier, in July 2022, as many as 12 cadres of Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) of Manipur had laid down their arms to the Chief Minister in the homecoming ceremony, held at the Banquet Hall.

Referring to the rehabilitation scheme for the surrendered militants in the Northeast state, which was revised in 2018, CM Biren Singh had said that people who have surrendered and laid down their weapons can avail of benefits under the scheme, which includes a one-time financial grant of ₹4 lakhs to each surrendered cadre.

Besides stipends of Rs. 6000 per person and incentive for surrendered weapons, Chief Minister Biren further said, the surrendered will stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years.

On the other hand, the chief minister also appealed to the other militants to surrender and come to the mainstream.