The 33rd battalion of the Assam Rifles has been conferred the prestigious World Congress on Disaster Management – Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDM-DRR) Award 2024 for its exceptional disaster response and relief efforts during the devastating Manipur floods caused by Cyclone Remal. The award ceremony, held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, was attended by dignitaries and key officials.

The accolade was presented to Colonel Radha Krishna, Commandant of the 33rd Assam Rifles, by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, in recognition of the battalion’s swift and efficient actions in the face of a humanitarian crisis.

The catastrophic floods in May, June, and July 2024 submerged large parts of Manipur, displacing thousands and causing significant loss of life and property. As the crisis unfolded, the 33rd Assam Rifles mobilized 47 flood response units within an hour to initiate rescue and relief operations.

During *Operation JAL RAHAT - I* in May, the battalion rescued 2,065 people, providing urgent healthcare through mobile medical clinics. In *Operation JAL RAHAT - II* in July, another 1,380 lives were saved, with humanitarian aid and safe shelters offered to those displaced.

Among the unit’s heroic acts were the nocturnal evacuation of 21 critically ill ICU patients from Raj Medicity hospital and the daring rescue of a 73-year-old paralytic man trapped in 13 feet of floodwaters in Nagampal.

The award acknowledges not only the bravery and professionalism of the 33rd Assam Rifles but also its pivotal role in disaster management and humanitarian assistance across India’s challenging terrains.

As Manipur continues its recovery journey, the Assam Rifles stands as a symbol of resilience and unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and fostering hope during times of crisis.