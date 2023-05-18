On May 5, two days after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, which killed more than 71 people, 34 members of the 60-member state assembly joined forces to petition Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking immediate action against underground Kuki militants. The united front comprised 34 MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the five Congress MLAs and 10 Kuki MLAs, including those from the BJP, were not part of it. The Chief Minister and the Speaker did not sign the petition.

The five BJP MLAs who resigned from their posts and are currently camping in Delhi demanding removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also did not sign the petition. These five MLAs are Th Radheshyam, Paonam Brojen, Karam Shyam, Kh Raghumani, Dr Radhashyam.

The MLAs presented a set of consensus points "aimed at addressing the prevailing situation and ensuring the safety and welfare of all communities in Manipur". These points included maximum security deployment at Moreh, Churachandpur, and other vulnerable areas in the Imphal valley to safeguard and resettle affected communities. The urgent withdrawal of Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement was also emphasized to control the activities of armed Kuki underground groups currently operational in the region. Additionally, the deployment of security forces at strategic and visible locations, as outlined in the provided annexure, was recommended to convey a strong message regarding the presence of central forces in the affected areas.