35 acres of poppy destroyed in multi-agency operation in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

A major crackdown on illicit drug cultivation has resulted in the destruction of 35 acres of poppy plantations in the hill ranges of Langkhong (Saisijang), Kangpokpi district, on December 29.

The operation, conducted by a joint task force comprising Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Forest Department, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, targeted one of the largest poppy cultivation sites discovered in the region this year.

Security forces destroyed 12 makeshift huts used by cultivators, along with substantial quantities of agricultural materials that supported the illegal operation. Authorities confiscated and burnt 13 bags of fertilisers, 19 bottles of Roundup herbicide, and 16 bags of salt.

Equipment essential to the cultivation process, including spray pumps, irrigation pipes, and additional herbicides, was also seized and destroyed on site to prevent future use.

The operation marks a significant blow to the illegal opium trade in the region, which continues to fuel drug trafficking networks across northeastern India. Authorities have intensified surveillance in the area to prevent the re-establishment of such plantations.

No arrests were reported during the operation, as cultivators had abandoned the site prior to the raid. Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for the plantation.