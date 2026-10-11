3.5 kg of suspected brown sugar seized in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, one arrested

In a major drug seizure in Manipur, a combined team of the Criminal Detection Unit (CDO), Bishnupur, and Moirang Police Station seized approximately 3.5 kg of suspected brown sugar during a frisking and checking operation along Tiddim Road at Okshobung on October 10.

The operation also led to the arrest of a 46-year-old man identified as Md. Abir Khan, son of Md. Siraj Ahamat. He is a resident of Oinam Sawombung Makha Leikai in Imphal West district and was reportedly staying at Tuibong.

According to the information available, the seizure was made during routine frisking and vehicle checking conducted by the joint police team. The suspected contraband was recovered during the operation, following which Khan was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

Police also seized a Hero Destini 125 two-wheeler in connection with the case. The vehicle is being examined as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged possession and transportation of the suspected contraband.

The seizure comes amid continuing enforcement efforts by security agencies in Manipur to curb the alleged trafficking and movement of illegal narcotic substances. Police and other security personnel have been conducting checking operations at various locations to detect suspected drug consignments and identify those allegedly involved in the narcotics trade.

Further investigation is expected to establish the source of the seized substance, its intended destination and whether any other individuals were involved. The suspected brown sugar will also require forensic examination to confirm its composition.

Authorities have not released further details about the case at the time of reporting.