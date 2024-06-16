3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur's Kangpokpi
A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale shook the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on June 16 afternoon. No damage or injuries have been reported from the area.
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3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur's Kangpokpi
A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale rattled the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on June 16 afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The tremors were recorded at 1:21 pm local time, with the epicentre located at 24.99 degrees North latitude and 93.96 degrees East longitude.
The quake struck at a depth of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) underground.
No reports of damage or injuries have been received so far from the area.
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