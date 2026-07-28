35 postal bags carrying passports, ATM cards burnt during highway blockade in Manipur's Ukhrul

Thirty-five postal bags carrying passports, ATM cards, letters and other consignments were allegedly set on fire by a group of people in Manipur's Ukhrul district during a blockade on National Highway-202, officials said on July 28.

According to Ukhrul Sub-Post Office Postmaster Wungreipam Rimai, the incident occurred on Monday on the Yaingangpokpi-Litan Road. The destroyed consignment included 30 postal bags meant for Ukhrul, four for Somdal and one for Kamjong.

The Department of Posts is currently assessing the extent of the damage and has initiated steps to restore postal services in the affected areas.

The incident took place as a mob enforcing a blockade on NH-202 intercepted a convoy of trucks near Shangkai Kuki village, damaging and burning goods being transported from Imphal to Ukhrul district headquarters.

National Highway-202 serves as a key road link connecting Mokokchung in Nagaland with Imphal in Manipur.