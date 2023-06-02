A total of 3,734 FIRs have been registered, leading to the arrest of 65 individuals in connection with the recent violence in Manipur. The state has been grappling with a challenging situation as authorities strive to restore peace and stability.

Authorities have taken significant steps to restore peace and normalcy in the state. As part of these efforts, curfew restrictions have been eased in various districts. Additionally, a substantial number of cases have been registered in connection with the violence, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

In terms of the overall situation, there has been a significant improvement in most districts of Manipur. Curfew restrictions have been relaxed for specified durations in several areas, allowing residents some respite from the strict measures imposed earlier. The relaxation of curfew hours aims to facilitate the resumption of normal activities and promote a sense of normalcy among the populace.

Efforts to rebuild confidence and foster peace are also underway. Security forces, including the Army, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and local police, have been deployed strategically in vulnerable areas to maintain law and order. A unified command, headed by Mr. Kuldiep Singh, Security Advisor, has been established to coordinate the operations of all security forces. Flag marches and area domination exercises are being conducted to establish a visible presence and deter any potential disruptions.

To resolve conflicts and promote harmony among different communities, meetings with village chiefs and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have been held. These discussions aim to address grievances, bridge divides, and establish a platform for constructive dialogue.

Furthermore, relief camps have been set up to provide shelter and assistance to those who have been affected by the unrest. Currently, a total of 37,450 individuals have sought refuge in 272 relief camps across various districts. These camps, including local community halls and other facilities, offer a safe space for those displaced by the violence.