Lifter Phandom Ranibala has opened the Manipur gold medal account at the 37th National Games hosted by Goa a day before its formal inauguration with a second-to-none performance in the women's weightlifting competition.

Phamdom Ranibala of Manipur broke the national record in the 55 kg division of women's weightlifting by lifting 90 kg and winning gold in the 37th National Games in Goa.

Phandom Ranibala, representing Manipur in the 55kg category managed 90 kg in snatch to break Mirabai's record of 86 kg and recorded 106 kg in clean and jerk to secure the top honour in the competition at Campal Open Ground in Panjim.



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The 37th National Games began on October 25 and will continue till November 9, 2023.

Manipur is represented by 560 participants in the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa, including 406 players (180 men and 226 women), 76 coaches, 56 team managers, and 22 MOA officials, among others. Manipur athletes are competing in 26 of the 48 disciplines.

Previously, at the 36th National Games in Gujarat last year, Manipur finished ninth with 50 medals, including 20 gold, 10 silver, and 20 bronze in 21 different sports.