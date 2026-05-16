38 hostages freed in Manipur after joint efforts by civil society, security forces

Thirty-eight people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who were allegedly held hostage by armed groups in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, have been released following coordinated efforts by security forces, civil society organisations and political leaders, officials said on May 16.

The release comes days after separate violent incidents in Kangpokpi and Noney districts heightened tensions in the conflict-hit state.

Officials said talks involving civil society organisations, representatives of the Manipur government and security agencies are continuing to ensure the safe release of those who are still reportedly being held captive by armed groups.

According to police, among those released were 12 Naga women from Konsakhul village who had allegedly been abducted at Makhan village. Four men and 10 women from the Kuki community, who were reportedly held in captivity in Senapati district, were also freed and handed over to security personnel on Thursday night.

In another development, two Salesian brothers of Don Bosco, including one from Nagaland, were released by armed groups from separate locations, officials said.

On Thursday evening, three persons, including an 18-year-old woman from the Kuki community, were also rescued and handed over to police teams in Senapati district.

The hostage crisis followed a series of attacks earlier this week. Three church leaders were killed and four others injured after suspected militants ambushed two vehicles carrying members of the Thadou Baptist Association in Kangpokpi district. In a separate incident in Noney district, a civilian was killed and his wife injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

Officials said the administration, security forces, political leaders and civil society organisations have been working together to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy in the region.

