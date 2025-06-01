Torrential rain has triggered widespread flooding and landslides in Manipur, leaving 3,802 people affected and damaging 883 homes over the past 48 hours, officials said on Sunday. Imphal East district has borne the brunt of the crisis, with large parts of the state capital and nearby areas submerged.

Overflowing rivers, including the Imphal and Iril, breached embankments in several areas such as Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon. “At least 3,802 people have been affected and 883 houses damaged in the last 48 hours as a result of floods and landslides in the state,” a state official reported.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles carried out rescue operations, evacuating nearly 800 people from flood-hit zones. Twelve landslides were recorded across the state, while two people were injured and 64 animals died due to the extreme weather.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, joined by Chief Secretary PK Singh and other senior officials, visited the worst-hit areas, including Kangla Nongpok Thong, Lairikyengbam Leikai, and Singjamei Bridge. The Raj Bhavan confirmed that the governor instructed officials to keep a close watch on river levels and take immediate preventive action.

Waterlogging has disrupted operations at several key facilities, including All India Radio Imphal and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences. While some areas like Checkon and Wangkhei saw water levels recede by Sunday morning, conditions in Khurai and Heingang remained critical.

Emergency measures, including embankment reinforcement and evacuation planning, are underway as rainfall continues to pose risks in the region.