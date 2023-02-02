The third session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly began on February 2 at the secretariat of Manipur Legislative Assembly Imphal.



The session was opened by Governor of Manipur La Ganesan with customary speech. He highlighted the improvement of law and order in the state in recent years.

During 2022,75 insurgents surrendered, 309 extremists were arested and various arms, ammunitions etc. were recovered.

The Government of lndia and the State Government has entered into a cessation of operation agreement with the Zeliangrong United Front that had been active for more than decades with an objective to boost peace process in the state, governor said.

He also said that during 2O22, about 3,629 FIR cases were registered under different sections of Law. 1883 criminal cases were disposed of with 500 cases charge sheeted and 1,383 in Final Reports. Sensitive cases relating to crime against women and children were given top most priority in investigation. g1 cases relating to crime against women and 52 cases under POCSO Act were registered.

Ganesan mentioning about financial mobilization, he said that Government has been taking various steps towards resource mobilization to increase its own tax revenue.

The state's own tax revenue increased from Rs' 586 crore in financial year 2017-19 to Rs.1,649 crore in financial year 2021-22. This is an average annual growth of 23% during the period, mainly on account of growth in collection of State GST.

He also reflected many other developmental projects taken up in the state under various department and milestones achievement.

Obituary reference to five former members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and two former secretaries of the Assembly who recently passed away in the house.