Around 45 acres of illicit poppy cultivation were destroyed during a joint operation conducted by Churachandpur District Police and security agencies at Thangjing Hill Range in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on November 5.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), 58 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and the Forest Department, in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

No individuals were found at the site during the operation.

However, as the area falls under the jurisdiction of Lhangnom village, a summons was subsequently issued to the village chief.