460 trucks stranded for a month begin journey to Imphal after Manipur blockade lifted

Movement of essential goods towards Imphal resumed on August 11 after a counter-blockade at Litan in Manipur’s Ukhrul district was lifted following talks between the Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, and representatives of the state government.

Around 460 trucks that had been stranded at Litan for nearly a month began moving towards Imphal after the discussions.

The talks were attended by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam and MLAs T Robindro, Th Radheshyam, Sheikh Noorul Hassan, P Brojen, K. Robindro and L. Rameshwar Meitei.

The trucks, carrying essential commodities and other supplies, had remained stuck amid continuing tensions and competing blockades that have disrupted vehicular movement along key routes in the state.

Truck drivers who resumed their journey thanked the Manipur government and the Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, for helping clear the way for the stranded vehicles.

The release of the trucks is expected to ease pressure on the supply of essential commodities to Imphal and other parts of the state, while also providing relief to drivers who had been held up for weeks.

The development comes as the state government and civil society groups continue efforts to restore the movement of goods along Manipur’s key supply routes.