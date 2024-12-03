A 48-hour complete shutdown has gripped Kangpokpi district as civil society organizations in Sadar Hills push back against the Manipur government's recent call to resume vehicular movement along critical routes, including Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati and Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur.

The shutdown, which began at midnight, December 3, is a direct response to the state’s decision to restart public transport services from December 4 under tight security measures.

The government’s move, following consultations with security agencies, is aimed at restoring normalcy. However, the Kuki-Zo communities in the region have expressed strong opposition, alleging that the decision is a forceful attempt to "normalize" the volatile situation without addressing their underlying grievances. Leaders of the community have condemned the initiative as a "bulldozed peace effort," claiming it dismisses the concerns of the Kuki-Zo population.

Protesters in Sadar Hills have accused the government of unilateralism and neglect, leading to widespread unrest. Local businesses, markets, shops, and government offices have been shuttered, and transportation has come to a standstill. In a show of defiance, civil society groups have also demanded the suspension of all government activities in the district during the shutdown.

Despite the shutdown, educational institutions conducting examinations have been granted exemptions.

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