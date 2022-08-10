Five illegal Myanmar nationals (4 men and 1 female) were detained on Tuesday at Ngathal village area of Manipur for illegally staying in India.

"Found more illegal Myanmar nationals today. Based on reliable information regarding the presence of Myanmar nationals at Ngathal Village area, CCP PS team conducted a search. During the search 5 illegal Myanmar nationals (4 Male +1 Female) staying illegally were found", Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted.

Found more illegal Myanmar nationals today



Based on reliable information regarding the presence of Myanmar nationals at Ngathal Village area, CCP PS team conducted a search.



During the search 5 illegal Myanmar nationals (4 Male +1 Female) staying illegally were found. pic.twitter.com/P8Z6Go5xHF — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 9, 2022

"They could not produce any documents of identity and citizenship therefore were arrested after observing due formalities. A suo motto case has been taken up for further investigation", Singh continued in an another tweet.

They could not produce any documents of identity and citizenship therefore were arrested after observing due formalities.



A suo motto case has been taken up for further investigation. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 9, 2022

The Myanmar nationals were found by a team of Churachandpur Police when conducting a search operation based on reliable information regarding the presence of Myanmar nationals in the Ngathal village area.

A sue motto case under section 14 Foreigners Act has been taken up for further investigation.