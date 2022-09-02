A total of 5 Janata Dal (United) members have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today. In a bulletin released earlier in the day, the Manipur Legislative Assembly speaker accepted the merger of the five legislators of JD(U) to the Legislature Party of BJP in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The five legislators who have merged with the BJP are: Khumukcham Joykisan Singh, MLA of Thangmeiband constituency, Ngursanglur Sanate, MLA from Tipaimikh, Md. Achab Uddin, MLA of Jiribam, Thangjam Arunkumar, MLA of Wankhei constituency, and L.M Khaute, MLA of Churachandpur constituency.

The JD(U) had won assembly seats in Manipur after a gap of 22 years in the 2022 assembly elections. The party had won only seat in the state in the 2000 assembly polls. But it failed to win any seat in the successive elections in Manipur. In the 2017 assembly polls, the JD(U) didn’t contest in Manipur.

More details awaited...