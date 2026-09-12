5,195 displaced people in 19 relief camps receiving financial aid in Manipur’s Churachandpur

At least 5,195 internally displaced persons (IDPs) staying in 19 relief camps in Manipur’s Churachandpur district are receiving financial assistance through direct benefit transfer (DBT), according to a government statement.

The figures were presented to newly appointed Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur during his visit to Churachandpur on Saturday.

Thakur reviewed the implementation of various government schemes and development programmes in the district during a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Officials briefed him on ongoing initiatives and challenges across departments, including healthcare, livelihood promotion, rehabilitation and relief measures for displaced people.

According to the district administration, 19 relief camps are currently operational in Churachandpur, accommodating 5,195 IDPs, while another 10,214 displaced people living outside relief camps are also receiving DBT assistance.

Thakur later visited the prefabricated relief camp at Bethlehem and the Lanva TD Block relief camp at Lingsiphai, where he interacted with displaced residents and heard their grievances and requests.

The Chief Secretary assured the IDPs of all possible assistance from the administration.

Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar said the district administration was regularly organising health camps in every relief camp to provide medical services to the displaced population.

Thakur also stressed that livelihood and skill-development programmes should benefit both displaced people and the local population.

He directed the district administration to extend skill-training programmes currently being provided to IDPs to local youths of Churachandpur, enabling them to acquire employable skills and access livelihood opportunities.

After the review meeting, the Chief Secretary also interacted with representatives of civil society organisations in the district.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in Manipur in May 2023 between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kukis has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been displaced.