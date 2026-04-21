5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur, no immediate damage reported

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Manipur early Tuesday, April 21, with tremors recorded at 5:59 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre was located in Kamjong district, with the quake originating at a depth of 62 km, indicating a moderately deep seismic event.

The agency said in a post on X, “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 21/04/2026 05:59:33 IST, Lat: 24.703 N, Long: 94.415 E, Depth: 62 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur.” There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, though residents in several areas reported mild shaking.

Officials said such intermediate-depth earthquakes are typically less destructive at the surface but can be felt across a wider region. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further assessments are under way.

The tremor comes amid heightened global seismic activity. A day earlier, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 struck northeastern and northern Japan, triggering tsunami warnings along parts of the Pacific coast. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km and registered an upper 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

An 80 cm tsunami was observed at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, while warnings were issued for coastal areas including Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, with waves of up to 3 metres forecast. The United States Geological Survey initially estimated the magnitude at 7.4 before revising it upward.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged residents in affected regions to move to higher ground as a precaution. Transport services were disrupted, with East Japan Railway Company suspending operations on parts of the Tohoku Shinkansen line between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear power facilities, including Fukushima Daiichi and Daini plants, according to plant operators cited by local media. Authorities in Japan have warned of the possibility of similarly strong aftershocks over the coming week.