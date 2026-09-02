55 km of Manipur’s 398-km Myanmar border fenced, target to complete work by 2028: Govt

Nearly 55 km of Manipur’s 398-km international border with Myanmar has been fenced, with the state government targeting completion of the entire fencing project by 2028, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam told the Assembly on September 2.

Konthoujam was responding to a calling attention motion raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh regarding a reported proposal for a “land swap” between India and Myanmar.

The minister said fencing work was being undertaken as a security measure, while efforts were also underway to demarcate portions of the international boundary that remain unmarked.

“Out of the 398 km from border pillar No. 32 to 130, 55 km has been fenced in the state,” Konthoujam said, attributing delays in the work to difficulties in transporting construction materials.

He identified the stretch between border pillars 75 and 79 in the Moreh sector as one of the most sensitive portions of the international boundary.

On reports of a proposed land swap between India and Myanmar, Konthoujam said the state government had received no communication from the Ministry of External Affairs regarding any such proposal.

“There has been no information from the Ministry of External Affairs to the state government on the matter,” he said.

The minister asserted that the people of Manipur remained opposed to any loss of territory and said the state government would pursue their concerns.

He added that the Centre would inform people in affected areas before taking any decision on the matter.

Konthoujam also highlighted security challenges arising from the porous international border, saying the state had faced problems related to the proliferation of arms, drugs and illegal immigration.

“Due to porous borders, the state has suffered from arms, drugs and illegal immigration proliferation,” he said.