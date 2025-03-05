An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Kamjong today, March 5 at 11:06 am, tremors of which were also felt in Assam's Guwahati and parts of Meghalaya.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 110 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 24.75 N and longitude 94.35 E.

The Director of Meteorology, Guwahati, Sanjay Shaw confirmed to India Today NE that earthquake tremors were felt near and around Guwahati.

While the epicentre was located in Manipur, Guwahati and Meghalaya was also jolted by the tremors.

Meanwhile, another earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 12.20 pm and struck the Kamjong district of the state, at a depth of 66 km.

The two earthquakes resulted in cracks on several buildings in Manipur, with social media videos showing the same.

However, there was no immediate report of damage or casuality.

Earlier during the day, Myanmar reported two consecutive earthquakes. A quake of magnitude 4.7 struck the region at 3:36 am; while another - measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, hit at 3:54 am.

The earthquakes were reported at a depth of 32 km and 10 km respectively.