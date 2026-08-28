58 FIRs registered over cognisable offences along NH-202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul: Police

As many as 58 FIRs have been registered over incidents involving cognisable offences along National Highway 202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district since clashes broke out between Kuki and Naga communities in February, according to a police status report submitted before the Manipur High Court.

The district police disclosed the figures in a status report filed on August 25 in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of civilians and vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-202.

The report said the district administration and police recognise NH-202 as the “vital economic and supply lifeline” for Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, connecting them with Imphal.

It said “prompt, firm and impartial legal and operational measures” were being continuously enforced to ensure the free movement of vehicles, prevent road blockades and maintain public safety along the highway.

“All cognisable offences reported along NH-202 (Mahadev-T M Kasom stretch as mentioned by the petitioner) have been registered promptly at Litan Police Station. Since the onset of the conflict on February 8, 2026, 58 FIRs have been registered,” the police said in the report.

Of these, two cases have been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including one involving victims from the Kuki community and another involving victims from the Tangkhul community.

“Due process is underway to refer other cases,” the police said.

To ensure security and facilitate movement along the highway, two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), nine companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), eight columns of the Army and Assam Rifles, and personnel of the Manipur Rifles have been deployed, according to the report.

Security forces are conducting road-opening operations and area domination exercises and providing escorts for the safe movement of civilians and transportation of essential commodities, officials said.

The police said they remained committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental rights and ensuring impartial investigations into all FIRs.

At least 20 people have been killed in various incidents of firing in Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts since February this year.