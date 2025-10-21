62 Kuki students clear SSC CPO sub-inspector exam, several from relief camps

Sixty-two Kuki candidates have successfully cleared the Staff Selection Commission's Central Police Organisation (SSC CPO) sub-inspector examination 2024, with several qualifying students currently residing in relief camps amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The Kuki Students' Organisation General Headquarters, on October 20, highlighted that the achievement comes at a time when thousands from the community remain displaced due to civil unrest that has severely disrupted access to education and examination centres across the state.

"Your success speaks volumes," the organisation stated in a congratulatory message, noting that families continue to live in fear and uncertainty. The students' performance in the competitive examination has been described as "truly significant and symbolic", given the challenging circumstances.

The organisation emphasised that the results demonstrate how "the prevailing conflict cannot stop you in chasing your dream,s which finally comes true." Officials said the achievement sets an example for other job aspirants in the community who are seeking better opportunities despite the ongoing crisis.

The KSO General Headquarters also acknowledged the contribution of several coaching institutes, including Ultimate, Gunchu, Endurance, Accelerate, and Concept, which have been preparing students for competitive examinations. These centres have reportedly produced hundreds of successful candidates across various government job sectors.

The student body stated that it is prepared to assist Kuki job aspirants facing issues such as changes to examination centres, delayed appointment orders, and other administrative challenges. "The organisation is ready to extend all possible assistance and guidance to all Kuki job aspirants in addressing any issues," the statement read.

The SSC CPO examination is conducted annually for recruitment to the position of sub-inspector in various central police organisations, including the Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and other law enforcement agencies.