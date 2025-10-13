67-year-old woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Imphal West

A 67-year-old retired physiotherapist, Dr Angom Rita, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Yaiskul Chingakham Leirak, Imphal West district, on Monday evening, October 13.

According to reports, Rita’s body was discovered on the second floor of her house with severe head injuries and a pool of blood nearby. She was alone at home at the time of the incident, as her husband and son were reportedly away.

Local women’s organisations from the Yaiskul constituency have strongly condemned the incident and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. A women leader alleged that Rita may have been attacked by an unidentified person using a heavy object, describing the act as “cold-blooded and brutal.”

Community members expressed shock over the killing, saying such violent acts have created fear in what is otherwise a peaceful residential area. They called for swift and strict action to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the death. Further details are awaited.