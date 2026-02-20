8th State-Level Hun-Thadou cultural festival to be held in Imphal on April 7

The Thadou Inpi Manipur has announced that the 8th State-Level Hun-Thadou Cultural Festival will be held in Imphal on April 7, marking the return of the annual celebration to Manipur after a two-year gap.



The decision was taken during a joint meeting convened on February 19 by the apex body along with its affiliated organisations, including TIM, TSA, TCL, TAS, THRA and TEA. The exact venue in Imphal will be finalised by the organising committee in the coming days.



Hun-Thadou is officially declared a State-restricted holiday in Manipur and is observed annually on April 7 by the Thadou community. The festival commemorates the sacred “Hun” season — a period of thanksgiving for the germination and sprouting of seeds sown and prayers for a bountiful harvest. Rooted in agrarian traditions, the festival symbolises renewal, unity, gratitude and cultural continuity.



This year’s celebration assumes added significance as it returns to its home State. The 2024 edition was observed in Delhi and the 2025 edition in Guwahati due to prevailing circumstances in Manipur. Community leaders described the homecoming to Imphal as a symbol of renewed hope and a reaffirmation of the Thadou community’s indigenous identity within the State.



An organising committee has been constituted to oversee preparations. Pu Nehkhalal Thadou has been appointed Chairman, Pu Jamkholun Thadou as Vice Chairman and Pu Michael Lamjathang Thadou as Secretary-cum-Treasurer. The committee has been authorised to co-opt additional members and form sub-committees as required.



The theme for the 2026 edition remains “My Culture, My Identity”, with the sub-theme “Upholding Our Identity, Shaping Our Destiny”, reflecting the community’s emphasis on cultural preservation and self-determination.



In a statement issued by its president, M. James Thadou, Thadou Inpi Manipur appealed to all indigenous communities in Manipur to extend support and cooperation to ensure the success of the festival. Further details regarding the programme schedule and confirmed venue will be announced in due course.