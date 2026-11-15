Manipur MLA RK Imo Singh has urged the state government to launch ‘Operation Manipur’ at the earliest to stop the continuing violence and killings in the state, warning that further delays could cost more innocent lives.

Singh made the appeal while addressing the inaugural function of the Young Social Service Union Multipurpose Community Hall at Sagolband Moirang Leirak in Imphal West on November 15.

Expressing concern over the worsening situation, the MLA said the ongoing conflict had affected the state on multiple fronts, with conditions deteriorating instead of improving. He said he had appealed to the Governor and the Chief Minister to initiate ‘Operation Manipur’ to restore peace and prevent further loss of life.

He stressed that development would remain impossible without peace and stability, urging the government to act before the situation worsened further. Singh also called for the recovery of all unauthorised firearms from every community, describing it as a crucial step towards ending violence.

Referring to the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, Singh said the polls would be crucial for the state's future and urged voters to choose their representatives carefully.

He said Manipur needed leaders capable of safeguarding the state during the ongoing crisis, cautioning against electing candidates driven by personal interests. Singh clarified that he was not asking people to vote for him but urged them to support candidates who could work in the state's interest.

The MLA also highlighted his efforts to ensure that eligible residents of his Sagolband constituency receive the benefits of government welfare schemes. He said outreach campaigns had been conducted across the constituency, which lies in the heart of Imphal, to take government services to people's doorsteps.

Drawing a parallel with the state government's 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Village' initiatives, Singh said similar campaigns in his constituency had helped several residents access welfare benefits.

He further said he remained committed to being accessible to his constituents and had no intention of staying in the official accommodation allotted to MLAs. Singh assured residents that he would continue working towards bringing further development to Sagolband.