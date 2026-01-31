Active KCP (Apunba) cadre arrested in Manipur's Imphal West, mobile phone seized

Security forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit KCP (Apunba) during a targeted operation in Imphal West district on January 30, officials said.



The arrested individual has been identified as Khaidem Ajitkumar Singh (25), also known by the aliases Adison and Abai, a resident of Heinoupok Maning Leirak under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station. He was apprehended from his locality, and a mobile phone was seized from his possession during the operation.



The arrest comes amid intensified counter-insurgency measures across the state. Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable locations across multiple districts to prevent militant movement and ensure public safety.



As part of heightened security arrangements, a total of 114 nakas and checkpoints were set up across Manipur, covering both hill and valley districts. No detentions were reported during these operations.



Authorities also ensured the safe movement of essential supplies, with 218 vehicles carrying essential commodities escorted along National Highway-37. Strict security measures have been implemented in all sensitive and vulnerable stretches, with security convoys provided to guarantee uninterrupted and safe transportation.