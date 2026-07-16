Active KCP-MC cadre among six arrested in Manipur, firearms and ammunition seized

Security forces and Manipur Police arrested six individuals, including an active cadre of the proscribed KCP-MC (Progressive), in separate operations across Imphal East and Ukhrul districts, recovering firearms, ammunition and communication equipment.

On July 15, Manipur Police arrested two residents of Khurai Lairikyengbam Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. The arrested individuals were identified as Sanjrambam Khunjaoba Meitei (54) and Laishram Sonamani Meitei (53).

During a search of Sonamani Meitei's residence, police recovered one .38 calibre pistol, two magazines and 11 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

In another operation on the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of the KCP-MC (Progressive), identified as Ngathem Bhimojit Singh (38), alias Bhimo, a resident of Khurai Thangjam Leikai in Imphal East district. He was apprehended during a search operation at Khurai Ahongei Thangjam Leikai under Porompat Police Station.

Earlier, on July 14, security forces conducted an operation based on specific intelligence inputs at TM Kasom and Sikibung villages in Ukhrul district. During the operation, four residents of Sikibung village were arrested.

The arrested individuals were identified as Wungphayo Kasar (24), Ninglum Awungshi (26), Lunglen Yaoreingam (21) and Vareiyo Lunglen (57).

Security forces seized two single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns, live SBBL cartridges and a wireless communication set from their possession.

The operations were carried out as part of ongoing security measures aimed at curbing the illegal possession of arms and militant activities in the state. Further investigation is underway.