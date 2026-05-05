Active KYKL cadre held in Manipur's Imphal East during security operation
Security forces arrested a KYKL cadre in Imphal East as part of maintaining law and order. The individual is under investigation while authorities monitor the situation closely.
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Security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) on May 4 during an operation linked to an investigation registered at Singjamei Police Station.
The arrested individual was identified as Maibam Romio Singh (52), also known as Ronald, a resident of Singjamei Wangma Kshetri Leikai Mongkhang Lambi in Manipur's Imphal East district.
According to officials, security personnel apprehended him from his residence on May 4 following sustained investigation and intelligence inputs.
During the operation, one mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
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