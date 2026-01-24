Active NRFM cadre arrested near Indo-Myanmar border, arms and ammunition seized

Security forces on January 21 arrested an active cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from the sensitive border town of Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.



The arrested individual has been identified as Waikhom Athoi alias Sidaba (28), a resident of Khabam Lamkhai under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from Pangal Basti in Moreh, close to Border Pillar No. 79, under the jurisdiction of Moreh Police Station, following specific intelligence inputs.



During the operation, security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from his possession, underscoring the continued threat posed by armed insurgent groups operating in and around the border areas.



The seized items include one 9 mm pistol along with two magazines, 30 rounds of live 9 mm ammunition with an ammunition pouch, a mobile phone with SIM card, a wristwatch, and a torchlight.



Security officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the cadre’s network, operational role, and possible cross-border linkages.