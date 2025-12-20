Active RPF/PLA cadre arrested in Imphal West, security tightened across Manipur

Manipur Police on Friday, December 19, arrested an active cadre, linked to the banned outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), on charges of extortion.

The accused has been identified as Thangjam Surankumar Singh (29), also known by multiple aliases including Rajesh, Achou, and Luwangcha. He is a resident of Pourabi Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. The arrest was made from Meitei Lamkhai Crossing under the jurisdiction of Singjamei Police Station.

Police officials confirmed that a mobile phone with SIM card, a wallet containing an Aadhaar card, and Rs 300 in cash were recovered from the arrested cadre. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his role in extortion activities and possible links with other operatives of the proscribed group.

Meanwhile, security forces continue extensive search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable locations across various districts of the state to prevent any untoward incidents.

As part of heightened security measures, a total of 114 nakas and checkpoints have been set up across Manipur, covering both hill and valley districts. No additional detentions were reported during these operations.

Authorities also ensured the safe movement of 69 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37. Strict security arrangements have been put in place at sensitive locations, with armed security convoys deployed along vulnerable stretches to facilitate uninterrupted and secure transportation of essential supplies.