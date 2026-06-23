Additional forces, CoBRA units deployed in Manipur hills; de-weaponisation drive begins: Minister

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on June 23 said additional security forces, including newly deployed units of the Central Reserve Police Force's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, have been stationed in the state's hill districts to tackle disturbances, while a de-weaponisation exercise has also been initiated.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Imphal, Konthoujam said the security situation in the valley districts had become relatively calmer, enabling security agencies to concentrate their operations in the hill regions.

"Small incidents may happen in the valley areas. However, disturbances are there in hill areas. We must try to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in valley areas so that security personnel may be able to act in hill areas," he said.

The minister noted that the hill districts, which account for nearly 90 per cent of Manipur's geographical area, have witnessed heightened tensions in recent months involving rival armed groups from tribal communities.

"More security forces, including the newly arrived CoBRA unit of CRPF, are being deployed in hill areas to hunt out culprits, as there is less disturbance in valley areas. De-weaponisation exercises have also started," Konthoujam said.

Appealing for peace, he stressed that maintaining law and order was essential for the state's development and progress.

The Home Minister also commented on the recent arrest of three alleged members of Arambai Tenggol by the National Investigation Agency in connection with an arms-looting case.

"We held discussions with the DGP regarding the recent arrests. We have discussed that no further arrests are made," he said.

However, Konthoujam acknowledged that intelligence inputs suggest illegal weapons are still in circulation, particularly in the valley districts. He urged those in possession of such arms to surrender them to the authorities.

"We urge that those weapons be handed over to security agencies so that no further arrests are made by the NIA, CBI or state police," he said.

The minister added that security agencies are continuing operations to recover illegally held weapons as part of efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.