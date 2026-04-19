Additional security forces to reach Manipur after West Bengal polls: Govindas Konthoujam

Additional security forces will be deployed in Manipur after the conclusion of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said on April 19.

Addressing a press conference, Konthoujam said that while 272 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were initially deployed in the state, 88 companies were withdrawn for election duties in other states. He added that although 15 more companies were slated for withdrawal, the move was halted following intervention by the state government, and currently 184 companies remain deployed.

The minister said that additional forces, including those trained in counter-insurgency operations, along with previously withdrawn units, will return to the state after the West Bengal polls scheduled on April 23 and 29.

He noted that mine-protected and bulletproof vehicles have already begun arriving to strengthen security operations.

Konthoujam also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities, stating that the government remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and taking firm action against armed elements disrupting law and order.

The appeal comes amid a five-day shutdown called from April 19 by Meira Paibis and other organisations in protest against the Tronglaobi bomb blast that killed two children.

The minister said the government has held talks with the Joint Action Committee formed over the incident and assured consideration of their demands, including employment support for the victims’ family.

He urged organisations to revoke the shutdown, citing its impact on daily life, education and livelihoods.

Responding to a separate query, Konthoujam clarified that the government has not made any commitment regarding the creation of a Lamka district for the Zomi community.