The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on September 2 said that the the aerial bombing allegedly by Kuki militants in Manipur, utilizing drones and disguising their attack with an ambulance, is condemnable and a serious war crime.

The attack in Koutruk village in Imphal West District on September 1 killed a 31-year-old mother and injured her daughter and nine village volunteers.

The attack that used an ambulance as cover has been described as a flagrant abuse of humanitarian services, said COCOMI in a press statement. The ambulance, reportedly from the Leimakhong area, located close to a major army camp, was misused by the armed Kuki groups in infiltrating Meetei villages on the pretext of emergency services. Disturbingly, video evidence has emerged of Kuki militants rejoicing inside the ambulance in the aftermath of the attack, indicating just how little ethical restraint was applied in the course of their action.

COCOMI further said that the Kuki Inpi issued a press statement immediately after the attack, which strongly indicated a premeditated cover-up of the incident. The release suspiciously coinciding misled several media outlets. The Manipur Police maintained that sophisticated drones were used in the attack, which contradicts the initial claims made by Kuki Inpi.

COCOMI opined that the Kuki Inpi has been in the habit of propagating false narratives, including hoaxing the Moirang Treaty of Brotherhood.