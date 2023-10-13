The Manipur veterinary department has declared Eroisemba, Imphal West District as the 'epicentre' of African Swine Feaver (ASF).

A notification from the veterinary department states, "Based on the laboratory report confirming an outbreak of African Swine Fever ASF) of all India Co-ordinated Research Project (AICRP) on a pig of Central Agricultural University, Eroisemba, Manipur's Imphal West District submitted by the Director (Vety and AH), in the exercise of power under Section 6 read with Section 20 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animals Act, 2009 ( in short the Act), Imphal West, District of Manipur is notified as a controlled area for African Swine Fever (ASF) with immediate effect to prevent, control and eradicate the scheduled disease. Moreover, Pig Farm, CAU, Eroisemba, Imphal West District is declared as the 'epicentre' of African Swine Fever (ASF).



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Earlier on October 12, the Manipur veterinary department on Thursday sent samples collected from infected pigs from four different districts for diagnosis on Wednesday.

Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry director Ng Ibotombi Singh said the officials collected the samples of the infected pigs and sent them to the Animal Health Centre, North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL), Khanapara, Guwahati on late Wednesday evening.

He said the samples were collected from Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching and Ukhrul.

With the advent of Swine flu, locals claim that a large number of pig farmers are facing a big financial loss and a threat to their means of livelihood as many pigs have been found infected by a highly infectious disease, pork, a highly popular meat item in the state is allegedly been now sold at Rs 180-200 per Kg.