After public fury, authorities act on expired biscuit distribution at Kangpokpi Republic Day function

Following public outrage over the distribution of expired biscuits during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Kangpokpi District Headquarters, the authorities have ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident, officials said on January 27.

An official press communiqué issued by the Kangpokpi Town Committee (KTC) stated that refreshments were distributed to the public as part of the official programme, during which two boxes of biscuits were found to be expired. The issue came to light after members of the public raised concerns.

After the matter was reported, the Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council (SH-ADC), Kangpokpi, directed the KTC to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action. The KTC later summoned the supplier responsible for providing the refreshments.

During the inquiry, the supplier admitted the mistake and offered an unconditional apology to the district authorities and the public. Officials said the lapse was not intentional, but called it a serious act of negligence.

The Kangpokpi Town Committee said strict instructions have now been issued to ensure proper quality checks of food items and other supplies at all public events. It warned that any repeat of such negligence would lead to strict legal action.

The District Council and the KTC also assured the public that stronger monitoring and precautionary measures will be put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future and to protect public health and safety.

The incident had earlier drawn strong criticism from civil society groups and citizens, who said distributing expired food at a national event was unacceptable, especially when children were among the recipients.