Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 19 strongly condemned the killing of civilians by armed miscreants at Nongshum in Imphal East district and directed officials to strengthen security in vulnerable areas across the state.

The Chief Minister chaired a security meeting at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review the overall security situation, including Sunday's incident in Thoubal district and Monday's violence in Imphal East.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, the Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, Director General of Police, Commissioner (Home) and senior officers of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and other security agencies.

During the meeting, Singh directed officials to reinforce security arrangements in vulnerable areas in view of the recent incidents.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited Raj Medicity hospital and met civilians injured in the Nongshum incident and their family members.

He also interacted with the hospital's managing director and doctors, instructing them to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Singh assured the injured civilians and their families that the state government would bear all medical expenses.