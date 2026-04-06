After three-day Jiribam tour, Manipur CM reaches Imphal, visits Khwairamband Ima market

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh returned to Imphal on Monday, April 6 afternoon following a three-day visit to Jiribam district, marking his first road trip to the region since assuming office. The visit, positioned as a step towards peace-building and reconciliation, concluded with the Chief Minister offering prayers at the Khwairamband Ima Market upon his arrival.

Singh reached Imphal at around 3 pm after completing the trip, which began on April 4. At the historic Khwairamband Ima Market, he offered prayers at a sacred site and was received by women vendors, symbolising community engagement following his outreach efforts in Jiribam.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by eight MLAs and BJP state president A. Sharda during the visit. The tour included a series of engagements aimed at fostering dialogue among communities and reviewing development initiatives in the district.

During his stay, Singh attended a community interaction programme at New Alipur Rongmei Naga village in Bidyanagar, Jiribam. The event saw participation from members of multiple communities, including Meitei, Kuki, Hmar and Paite, reflecting efforts to promote inclusivity amid ongoing tensions in the state.

He also reviewed plans for the proposed Inter-State Truck Terminus, a project aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating trade in the region. In addition, the Chief Minister visited Jiribam District Hospital at Ningshingkhul, where he inspected existing healthcare facilities and assessed service delivery.

The visit also included a political engagement in neighbouring Assam, where Singh campaigned for BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala in the Udharbond constituency of Cachar district, as part of the ongoing Assembly election campaign in the state.

Notably, the Chief Minister’s trip to Jiribam was undertaken via National Highway 37, which passes through several Kuki-inhabited areas. Movement along key highways has remained sensitive since the onset of ethnic tensions, with members of certain communities, particularly Meiteis, facing restrictions despite government assurances on free movement.

This was Singh’s second visit to Jiribam since taking office, and the first undertaken entirely by road, a move seen as significant in the current security context.