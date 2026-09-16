After week-long hunger strike, Manipur govt forms panel to address Dhanamanjuri scholars’ stipend demand

After almost a week of hunger strike by research scholars of Dhanamanjuri University over pending stipends, the Manipur government has taken note of their demand and constituted a committee to work out a framework for providing fellowship or stipend support.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Higher and Technical Education Department said the state government had taken note of the demands of students pursuing research studies at Dhanamanjuri University.

The government said it was agreeable in principle to the need to facilitate quality research backed by fellowship or stipend.

A committee headed by the Director (University & Higher Education), Manipur, has been constituted to examine the issue comprehensively. The panel will look into the quantum of fellowship, duration, eligibility criteria, norms and other modalities for providing the financial support.

The committee also includes members from the State Finance Department and has been directed to submit its recommendations within 15 days.

The government's move comes after research scholars launched a hunger strike over their demand for stipends, with the agitation continuing for nearly a week.

Appealing to the protesting scholars to suspend their agitation, the government said the steps already taken were aimed at addressing the issue and sought the students' cooperation with the committee.

The department said the cooperation of the protesting students would enable the timely finalisation and submission of the panel's recommendations.

The government’s circular, however, does not announce an immediate release of stipends. Instead, it sets in motion a process to determine the amount, duration, eligibility and other conditions for a possible fellowship or stipend framework.